Government 'regret' over Nagaland incident not enough: Sonia Gandhi at CPP meeting

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that the BJP government's 'regret' over the Nagaland incident is not enough.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, she said that credible steps must be taken to prevent recurrence of such tragedies. The party will seek full-fledged discussion in Parliament on the border situation, ties with neighbours, the senior leader said.

Track Live Updates on Parliament here

She also added that Congress stands with farmers' demand for legally guaranteed MSP, compensation to families of farmers who died.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: