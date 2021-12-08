Govt 'regret' over Nagaland incident not enough: Sonia

Government 'regret' over Nagaland incident not enough: Sonia Gandhi at CPP meeting

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 08 2021, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 11:39 ist
Sonia Gandhi. PTI File Photo

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that the BJP government's 'regret' over the Nagaland incident is not enough.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, she said that credible steps must be taken to prevent recurrence of such tragedies. The party will seek full-fledged discussion in Parliament on the border situation, ties with neighbours, the senior leader said.

Track Live Updates on Parliament here

She also added that Congress stands with farmers' demand for legally guaranteed MSP, compensation to families of farmers who died.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Winter Session
Parliament
Congress
Sonia Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

 