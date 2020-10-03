Hathras rape: Cong workers block Smriti Irani's vehicle

Hathras rape case: Congress workers block Smriti Irani's vehicle in Varanasi

PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 03 2020, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 15:12 ist
A Congress party activist protests near the vehicle of Union Minister Smriti Irani, over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape in UP's Hathras. Credit: PTI Photo

A group of Congress workers blocked the cavalcade of Union minister Smriti Irani in Varanasi in protest against the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters raised anti-government slogans and demanded justice for the woman's family.

Congress spokesman Lalan Kumar said here that protesting party workers were later arrested.

The Union minister is in Varanasi to hold a dialogue with farmers and agriculture scientists.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family". 

