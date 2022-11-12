Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Live: Polling gets underway; will BJP buck anti-incumbency or will Congress make comeback?

68 constituencies in the hotly-contested hill state of Himachal Pradesh are going to polls today with 412 candidates in the fray. Neither the BJP nor the Congress have issued a definitive CM face, however, and they both claim to be riding a "pro-incumbency" and "anti-incumbency" wave. Stay tuned to DH for live updates!
There is a lot of enthusiasm among the voters of Devbhoomi Himachal for voting: CM Jai Ram Thakur
Perform the duty of voting with full understanding and make your important contribution in changing the situation and weaving the future of Himachal: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
50 lakh voters to exercise franchise
Over 50 lakh voters in Himachal Pradesh will exercise their franchise to elect the 68-member Assembly in the single-phase poll that began at 8 AM and will continue till 5 PM.
"Despite the cold weather and minor hiccups at polling stations at some places, there was no report of any delay in starting the poll process," an electoral officer told IANS.
A total of 55,92,828 voters will elect their representatives. Of them, 1,93,106 are first-time voters in the age of 18-19 years.
Party in strong position, says Congress leader Anand Sharma
Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls, Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma said that the party is in a strong position and will achieve a stable majority in the state elections.
People cast their votes for the Assembly election across the state; visuals from polling booth number 12, Dharamshala
All people of Himachal Pradesh are very excited. Everyone will cast their vote today and cooperate to form a new government in the state: Pratibha Singh, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief
Polling in all 68 Assembly constituencies begins; 412 candidates in the fray
PM Narendra Modi requests voters across Himachal Pradesh to participate in Assembly polls
I'm confident that people want to repeat this govt: CM Jai Ram Thakur
BJP eyes history, Congress tradition in high-stakes Himachal Pradesh poll
The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh, which goes to poll on Saturday.
Officials of district administration during a campaign to urge people to vote in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu district, Friday. Credit: PTI Photo
Himachal polls: From 'double engine' to 'new engine', promises, quips made by star campaigners
As voting for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls commences on November 12, all parties held massive campaigns for their candidates in the state. While some put their best foot forward, others were noticed lagging behind. Common factors which spiced up the battle was elaborate electoral promises and swipes at rivals.
Let us take a look at how “star campaigners” of the three main contestants - BJP, Congress and AAP - appealed to the voters in the hill state.
All you need to know about Himachal Pradesh polls 2022
After a series of political campaigns by the competing parties, the power is now with the people of Himachal Pradesh as they decide who will govern the hill state for the next five years.
Preparations for polling in Himachal
Google trends suggest people's loss of interest in AAP for Himachal polls
Google trends data from the past year until recently, also shows people's interest in AAP in Himachal declining, compared to BJP and Congress in the state. While the Google search pattern for AAP in Himachal was almost on par with the BJP and Congress 12 months ago, it came down significantly in the last 30 days.
Rebels hobble BJP's effort at beating history in Himachal
Himachal Pradesh's 55 lakh electorate will vote to elect a new assembly on Saturday. Rebel candidates have hobbled the ruling BJP's target of becoming the first party since 1985 to return to power. On Friday, the eve of the polls, the BJP expelled Anu Thakur, a member of its state executive, for her "anti-party" activities. Before her, and after it announced its list of candidates in mid-October, the BJP expelled five state unit leaders, including vice president Kirpal Parmar, for working against the party's official candidates. At last count, BJP rebels are contesting against its official candidates in 21 of Himachal's 68-seats.
Himachal polls: Key promises by star campaigners
Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections began on November 12. As people head to the polls, here's a look at the key promises made by the star campaigners of various parties.
