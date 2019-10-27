I told Dushyant to join hands with BJP: Ajay Chautala

After being released from Tihar Jail on Sunday, Jannayak Janta Paty (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala confirmed that he told his son to go with Bhartiya Janata Party.

Dushyant Chautala's father was granted furlough on Saturday for 14 days.

"Dushyant does not take any decision before taking my advice and when he met me before forming the alliance, I gave my nod for the same," he told ANI.

He also praised his son for the work he has done on his 11-month-old party. He said, "Dushyant has established the organisation in just 11 months along with the party workers. A son is known by his father's name only. The efforts taken by the party workers have flourished today on an auspicious occasion."

The development comes after the BJP staked claim to form the government in Haryana after JJP offered support to the saffron party, which fell short of a majority in the assembly elections.

Dushyant, who met his father shortly before meeting his 10 legislators on Friday to take a decision on supporting the BJP, will take oath as the deputy chief minister of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Sunday.

