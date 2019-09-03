I'm a victim of BJP's political vendetta: DK Shivakumar

Senior congress leader D K Shivakumar

Hitting out at the BJP following his arrest, senior congress leader D K Shivakumar tweeted that he is a victim of political vengeance and vendetta.

In a separate tweet, DK Shivakumar said that he has full faith in God and Indian Judiciary and that he will emerge victorious against this 'vendetta politics'.

 

Congress leaders across the country tweeted in support of D K Shivakumar, condemning his arrest. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted:

 

Punjab Education and PWD minister, Vijay Inder Singla tweeted:

The official Twitter account of Congress tweeted: 

Congress MLA from Angamaly (Kerala), Roji M John tweeted:

All India Mahila Congress president, Sushmita Dev tweeted:

AICC National media panelist, Shama Mohamed tweeted:

 

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy tweeted:

 

 

 

