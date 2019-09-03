I'm a victim of BJP's political vendetta: DK Shivakumar

Hitting out at the BJP following his arrest, senior congress leader D K Shivakumar tweeted that he is a victim of political vengeance and vendetta.

I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019

In a separate tweet, DK Shivakumar said that he has full faith in God and Indian Judiciary and that he will emerge victorious against this 'vendetta politics'.

I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal. I have full faith in God & in our country's Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019

Congress leaders across the country tweeted in support of D K Shivakumar, condemning his arrest. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted:

An economic emergency is prevailing in the country. In an attempt to draw away attention from their own misdeeds, the BJP Govt is taking false actions against @INCIndia leaders. Illegal arrest of Shri D.K. Shivakumar is one more such instance.#BJPVendettaPolitics pic.twitter.com/DYOrESOTub — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 3, 2019

Punjab Education and PWD minister, Vijay Inder Singla tweeted:

Mr.@DKShivakumar's arrest epitomises @BJP4India Govt's vindictive ideology and total abuse of power! Utterly condemnable and shameless considering full assistance was being given to the authorities!#BJPVendettaPolitics — Vijay Inder Singla (@VijayIndrSingla) September 3, 2019

The official Twitter account of Congress tweeted:

We strongly condemn the high-handed tactics & vendetta politics being deployed against Congress leaders. The arrest of Shri @DKShivakumar is yet another attempt by the govt to distract the public from their failed policies & the sorry state of the economy.#BJPVendettaPolitics — Congress (@INCIndia) September 3, 2019

Congress MLA from Angamaly (Kerala), Roji M John tweeted:

BJP's vendetta politics is at it's peak. #DKShivakumar is a fighter and he will come out of this. Modi & Shah can't escape questions on the Indian economy with this. pic.twitter.com/TfVFWeq8wv — Roji M John (@rojimjohn) September 3, 2019

All India Mahila Congress president, Sushmita Dev tweeted:

The reasons for prosecution & arrest is simple he is an achiever & fire fighter for @INCIndia & he has resisted every evil design of the BJP. @DKShivakumar is target of malicious vendetta. https://t.co/9NVsTNnJHZ — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) September 3, 2019

AICC National media panelist, Shama Mohamed tweeted:

ED showed so much urgency in arresting #DKShivakumar. Yet despite concrete evidence of bribes of Rs 1,800 cr given by @BSYBJP to BJP leaders & as well as his close ties with Janardhana Reddy & the mining mafia, ED has no interest in taking action against Yediyurappa. https://t.co/0AzyJEuqNr — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) September 3, 2019

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy tweeted: