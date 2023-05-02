BJP fools people with ‘Jhoot ki Baat’: Mamata Banerjee

In the name of ‘Mann ki Baat’, BJP befools people with ‘Jhoot ki Baat’: Mamata

Mamata urged Opposition parties to unite and defeat the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 02 2023, 18:13 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 18:13 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme by claiming that the BJP befools people with "Jhoot ki Baat" (lies).

Congratulating the people of the state on the second anniversary of the TMC’s emphatic victory in the 2021 assembly polls, the party supremo urged opposition parties to unite and defeat the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: 100th episode of PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast live at UN headquarters

"In the name of Mann ki Baat, the BJP befools people with 'Jhoot ki Baat'. The BJP makes promises before every election and forgets those after the polls," she said in a video message to the people.

On Sunday, the 100th episode of the prime minister’s Mann ki Baat was broadcast.

"I urge all opposition parties to unite... When all opposition parties come together, BJP will lose the battle & India will win the war against divisive forces," she said.

The TMC came to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row in 2021. The result of the assembly election was announced on May 2 of that year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mann ki Baat
Indian Politics
BJP
Mamata Banerjee
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production

Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

 