Police to charge banker, techie husband with stealing customers’ pledged gold in Bengaluru

The theft occurred at Karur Vysya Bank’s Kengeri Satellite Town branch between June 2024 and October 2025. In all, about 4.95 kg of gold was allegedly stolen.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 22:13 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 22:13 IST
