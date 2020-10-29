Priyanka slams Mayawati for 'will vote for BJP' remark

Is there anything left to be said: Priyanka's dig at Mayawati's 'will even vote for BJP' remark

Mayawati said her party will leave no stone unturned to defeat Samajwadi Party candidates

PTI
New Delhi,
  Oct 29 2020, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 17:21 ist
Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Is there anything left (to be said) after this?"

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a dig at BSP chief Mayawati over her remarks that her party would even vote for the BJP to defeat any candidate of the Samajwadi Party, asking if there is anything left to be said.

Amid speculation that some of her party MLAs could switch sides in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said her party will leave no stone unturned to defeat Samajwadi Party candidates, even if it means voting for candidates of the BJP or any other party.

Any candidate who dominates over SP's second candidate will get BSP MLAs' vote, she said in a statement.

Tagging the video statement of Mayawati, Congress general secretary in-charge UP Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Is there anything left (to be said) after this?"

In a jolt to the BSP on Wednesday, six party MLAs reportedly met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and later threw hints that they may switch sides.

