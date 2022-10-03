It was all media's idea: Shashi Tharoor denies G23's existence

Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that there is no G23 group, adding that it was all "media's idea".

#WATCH | Hyderabad: "There is no G23 group, it was all the media's idea," says Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor pic.twitter.com/8fuxl4BCZb — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

Tharoor said that a couple of senior leaders wrote the letter, they invited a large number of people. "They had contacted over a hundred leaders over the phone. It so happened that Covid-19 lockdown was on in 2020 and at that time only 23 leaders were available in Delhi to sign the letter. That's why 23 leaders signed the letter. It could have been more, it could have been less," he said.

More to follow...