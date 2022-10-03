It was all media's idea: Tharoor denies G23's existence

It was all media's idea: Shashi Tharoor denies G23's existence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 03 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 12:27 ist
Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that there is no G23 group, adding that it was all "media's idea".

Tharoor said that a couple of senior leaders wrote the letter, they invited a large number of people. "They had contacted over a hundred leaders over the phone. It so happened that Covid-19 lockdown was on in 2020 and at that time only 23 leaders were available in Delhi to sign the letter. That's why 23 leaders signed the letter. It could have been more, it could have been less," he said. 

More to follow...

 

