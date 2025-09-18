<p>Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, in a press conference on Wednesday, September 18, accused the ruling BJP and the Election Commission of orchestrating what he has been calling as “vote chori” (vote theft). Branding his revelations as a “hydrogen bomb” against the Modi government, Gandhi claimed that systematic voter deletions and manipulation of electoral rolls were being carried out to undermine democracy. He also accused the Election Commission of "protecting those who are destroying India's democracy'. </p><p>Here are the key points from his address:</p>.<p>Rahul Gandhi alleged that thousands of voter names are being deliberately removed from electoral rolls across constituencies to weaken the Congress party’s base. He called the exercise “targeted and planned,” claiming that it disproportionately affects communities and groups seen as Congress supporters.</p>.<p>According to Gandhi, this voter deletion drive is not random but facilitated by technology. He alleged that special software, combined with fake login IDs and applications, is being used to tamper with electoral data. This, he said, points to an organised attempt at “vote theft” rather than clerical errors or routine corrections.</p>.<p>Backing his charge with specifics, Gandhi pointed to the Aland constituency in Karnataka, where he claimed that over 6,000 votes were deleted through fake logins. Gandhi said that there are more deletions but only the incident where about 6,018 votes were deleted got caught. He suggested this was just one example of a wider operation and that the Congress would be releasing more data to substantiate its claim.</p>.Will Rahul Gandhi deliver on 'hydrogen bomb' on 'vote chori' at presser on September 18?.<p>The Congress leader did not hold back in his criticism of the Election Commission, particularly Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He accused the poll body of shielding those undermining democracy and said it had transformed into a “destroyer of democracy” instead of being a neutral constitutional authority. </p>.<p>In the run-up to the press meet, Gandhi had promised that the Congress would drop a “hydrogen bomb” of revelations. Reiterating that phrase, he said the scale of the alleged voter manipulation was so grave that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would struggle to “show his face to the country” once the truth was fully exposed.</p>