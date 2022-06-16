JD(U) joins hands with Opposition to raise objections against ‘Agnipath’ scheme

BJP-ally JD(U) on Thursday joined hands with the Opposition parties in raising objections to the controversial ‘Agnipath’ scheme of recruitment in the military, as protests erupted in several parts of the country and veterans found fault with the contours of the programme.

The JD(U) and BSP sought “reconsideration” of the scheme while Congress called for keeping the “penny wise, security foolish” scheme in “abeyance” to hold wider consultations. CPI(M) and CPI called for immediate scrapping of the scheme. The BJP also faced embarrassment as its MP Varun Gandhi raised doubts about the efficacy of the programme.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan (Lallan Singh) tweeted that it is clear that there is “dissatisfaction, despair and anticipation of a bleak future (unemployment) in the minds of youth” across the country, including in Bihar.

Read | Govt junks criticism on Agnipath; issues clarification

“The Centre should immediately reconsider the scheme because this is linked to the defence and security of the country,” Singh, who is a close confidante of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, added.

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for two years, no stable future after four years, no respect shown by the government for the army. Listen to the voice of unemployed youths of the country, don't take 'agnipareeksha' of their patience by making them walk on 'Agnipath', Mr prime minister."

Congress fielded P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken and Sachin Pilot to target the "controversial" scheme that "carries multiple risks, subverts the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces" while expressing fear that there is "no guarantee" that the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be better trained and motivated to defend the country.

Chidambaram said, "given the situation on our borders, it is imperative that we have soldiers in our defence forces who are young, well-trained, motivated, happy, satisfied and assured of their future. The Agnipath scheme does not advance any of these objectives.”

Asked about the criticism that the scheme would end up sending a number of weapon-trained youth into society who could create trouble, the former home minister said that one has to study the sociological and psychological aspects but the government appeared to have not done so.

When pointed out that the government has been arguing that those discharged from the military could be absorbed in paramilitary and state police, Chidambaram said there is a difference in the training of soldiers and police personnel as the former is trained to kill an enemy and the latter is trained differently. “If this argument holds, there are 6.5 lakh vacancies in police forces, and why are existing ex-servicemen not recruited,” Maken asked.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to give the youth the chance to serve the country throughout their life, not just four-year.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "the security of the country is not a short-term or informal issue; it expects a very serious and long-term policy. The negligent attitude that is being adopted regarding military recruitment will prove to be fatal when it comes to the protection of the future of the country and the youth."

BSP chief Mayawati termed the scheme as "unfair towards rural youth" and urged the Centre to "reconsider" its decision immediately.

Strongly disapproving of the scheme that does "disservice to India’s national interests", the CPI(M) said.