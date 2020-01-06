'JNU attack shows extent govt can go to stifle dissent'

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and accused the Modi government of trying to "subjugate every voice of dissent."

"We strongly deprecate the sponsored violence in JNU yesterday and demand an independent judicial inquiry," Gandhi said in a statement here.

"The voice of India’s youth and students is being muzzled every day. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi Government is deplorable and unacceptable," the Congress President said.

Follow live updates of JNU violence here

Gandhi said every day campuses and colleges are being raided across India, either by the police or lumpen elements with the support of the BJP government.

"Yesterday’s bone-chilling attack on students and teachers in JNU, Delhi is a grim reminder of the extent the government will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent," she said.

Gandhi noted that students and youth need affordable education, a deserving job, a promising future and a right to participate in our thriving democracy. "Sadly, the Modi government seeks to suffocate and restrain each one of these aspirations," she said.

Gandhi said the entire Congress Party stands in solidarity with India’s youth and students.

