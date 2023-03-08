Tactics of intimidation... : K Kavitha on ED summons

K Kavitha responds to ED summons, says BJP's 'intimidation tactics' won't deter her

In a statement, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that BJP's tactics of intimidation will not deter them

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 08 2023, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 11:50 ist
BRS MLC K Kavitha. Credit: PTI Photo

K Kavitha, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in Delhi excise policy scam on Thursday, has said that as a law-abiding citizen, she will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies but made it clear that BJP's tactics of intimidating them will not deter the party.

She, however, said in view of the planned dharna in New Delhi over women's reservation Bill on Friday and prefixed appointments, she will seek legal opinions on the date of attending it.

In a statement, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that BJP's tactics of intimidation will not deter them.

"I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM Shri KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR Garu, we will continue to fight to expose your failures & raise voice for a brighter and better future for India," she said

"Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people," she added.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader also stated that the Women's Reservation Bill has been long-pending. "Our only demand is to table it in parliament to give women their due share of political participation. Bharath Jagruthi, along with opposition parties and women's organisations from all across the country, will come together on March 10 at Jantar Mantar, for a one day peaceful hunger strike, demanding the BJP government to introduce & pass the Women's Reservation Bill," she added.

K Kavitha
India News
BRS
KCR
Indian Politics
ED
BJP

