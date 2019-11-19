Kamal Haasan meets Naveen to 'seek political advice'

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday called on Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik and said he sought political advice from the five-time chief minister of Odisha.

Patnaik and Haasan talked for about 30 minutes at Naveen Niwas, the residence of the chief minister.

"Basically, it was one side receiving advice as a politician. I asked questions and got some great answers," Haasan, who founded Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, told reporters after the meeting.

Asked about any possible alliance between Odisha's ruling BJD and his MNM, Haasan said, "Senior leaders will decide on this. However, we do seek advice and watch Naveen Patnaik closely. We are happy to meet him and seek his wisdom."

Haasan who is being treated as a state guest, had been to Bhubaneswar to attend a programme of a private institution.

"I am delighted that Kamal Haasan is in Bhubaneswar. We had a discussion this evening on his political career and prospects, and on the films he is doing," Patnaik said.

He said he hoped that Haasan will be able to have a longer trip to Odisha and visit tourist spots like Konark and Chilika.