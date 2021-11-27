Kharge takes dig at ruling BJP over Chinese incursions, calls it 'Beijing Janata Party'

'Beijing Janata Party': Kharge's dig at BJP on China

The Congress has been criticising the government over Chinese incursions in Ladakh and Uttarakhand and now in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 27 2021, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 18:53 ist
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: DH File Photo

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government on Saturday of surrendering Indian territory to China and said the BJP has transformed itself into the "Beijing Janata Party".

"In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP government lets China to build villages. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP government showcases Chinese airport as its own.

"In Ladakh, government surrenders and cedes our territory to Chinese. BJP has transformed into Beijing Janata Party," the senior Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

The Congress has been criticising the government over Chinese incursions in Ladakh and Uttarakhand and now in Arunachal Pradesh.

The opposition party has also been demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take action against China and reclaim Indian territory. 

