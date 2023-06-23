Leaders jailed by Indira Gandhi welcoming Rahul: Nadda

Leaders jailed by Indira Gandhi welcoming Rahul: J P Nadda on opposition meet

The BJP leader was referring to the opposition meet in Patna which was organised by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and attended by his ally RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

PTI
PTI, Bhawanipatna (Odisha),
  • Jun 23 2023, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 15:37 ist
BJP President J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP President J P Nadda on Friday said that leaders who were jailed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi during Emergency were now welcoming her grandson Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP leader was referring to the opposition meeting in Patna which was organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and attended by his ally RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Both were arrested during the Emergency when they were student leaders participating in the movement of Jay Prakash Narayan.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, Nadda said, "Strange things are happening in politics today. Leaders jailed by former PM Indira Gandhi have now joined hands with her grandson Rahul Gandhi."

Also read | Opposition huddles in crucial unity meet in Patna to chart roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

He said Prasad was jailed for 22 months, while Kumar was behind the bars for 20 months during the period.

"I saw Uddhav Thackeray reaching Patna to attend the opposition meeting. His father, 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' Balasaheb Thackeray was opposed to the Congress all along. Balasaheb had once said he will shut the 'dukaan' (referring to his political party Shiv Sena) rather than joining the Congress. Now, his son is closing the 'dukaan'," Nadda said.

He claimed Congress was unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise by world leaders.

Nadda said Modi is strongly opposed to dynasty politics and introduced politics of development in the country.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
J P Nadda
Indira Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Patna
Nitish Kumar
Lalu Prasad Yadav
RJD
Uddhav Thackeray
Narendra Modi
Indian Politics
Congress 
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

 