Bengal's lone Cong MLA Bayron Biswas joins TMC

Lone West Bengal Congress MLA Bayron Biswas joins TMC

Biswas had won the Sagardighi seat on a Congress ticket in a bypoll held earlier this year.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 29 2023, 15:20 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 16:19 ist
Bayron Biswas with TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: Twitter/ @AITCofficial

 Lone Congress MLA in West Bengal Assembly, Bayron Biswas, on Monday joined the TMC in the presence of the ruling party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Paschim Medinipur district.

Biswas, the MLA from the minority-dominated Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district, switched over to the TMC in Ghatal area during the ruling party’s ongoing mass outreach campaign – Trinamool eh Nabojowaar (New wave in Trinamool).

“Today, during the ongoing #JonoSanjogYatra in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc, INC MLA from Sagardighi Bayron Biswas joined us. We wholeheartedly welcome him to the Trinamool Congress family!

"To strengthen your resolve to fight against the divisive and discriminatory politics of BJP, you have chosen the right platform. Together, we will win!” the AITC tweeted.

Biswas had won the Sagardighi seat on a Congress ticket in a bypoll held earlier this year, thus giving the grand old party a representation in the state assembly, as it had failed to open its account in the 2021 assembly elections.

 

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Congress
Trinamool Congress
India News
Indian Politics
MLA
Abhishek Banerjee

Related videos

What's Brewing

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu

NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Winnie the Pooh ‘run, hide, fight’ draws parents’ ire

Winnie the Pooh ‘run, hide, fight’ draws parents’ ire

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

 