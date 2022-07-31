Maharashtra Updates Live: 'Won't bow down', says Sanjay Raut as ED conducts searches at his house

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case, an official said. The action follows multiple summonses issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27. Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'. Stay tuned for more updates
'Crumbling state of democracy': Sachin Sawant on ED raids
The ED reaching Sanjay Raut's house paints a picture of the crumbling state of democracy. BJP wants to shut down the voice of the opposition completely. ED is not an investigative system but a noise suppression weapon. When you go to BJP, you get protection from this weapon: Sachin Sawant
Even if I die, I will not surrender: Sanjay Raut
"...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam," tweets Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Three teams of the Enforcement Directorate are carrying out searches at various locations including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai
ED officials search Raut's residence, investigate him
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence on Sunday morning and are carrying out a search.
