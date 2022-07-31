Maharashtra Updates Live: 'Won't bow down', says Sanjay Raut as ED conducts searches at his house

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case, an official said. The action follows multiple summonses issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27. Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'. Stay tuned for more updates