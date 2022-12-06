Mamata slams Centre over Saket Gokhale's arrest, says it reflects BJP's 'vindictive attitude'

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday condemned the arrest of her party’s national spokesperson, Saket Gokhale, stating that it reflected the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s “vindictive attitude”.

“It's a very bad, and sad (incident). Saket (Gokhale) is a bright man. He is very popular on social media. He has made no mistake,” Banerjee told reporters at the airport in Jaipur.

Saket was arrested from the same airport hours before arrival of Banerjee for a visit to Ajmer Sharif and Pushkar.

“I condemn this vindictive attitude. He (Saket) has been arrested because he tweeted against the prime minister. People also tweet against me...We are really feeling sorry about the situation,” she told journalists.

A team of Gujarat Police arrested Saket from the airport after his arrival in Jaipur – allegedly because he had tweeted a media-report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi in Gujarat after a bridge collapsed in the town on October 31 last, claiming 135 lives.