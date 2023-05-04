'Manhandling' of women wrestlers shameful: Rahul Gandhi

'Manhandling' of women wrestlers shameful, says Rahul Gandhi

He also dubbed the BJP's slogan of 'Beti Bachao' as a mere hypocrisy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2023, 13:23 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 17:56 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the "manhandling" of protesting women wrestlers here as shameful, and accused the BJP of never shying away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country.

He also dubbed the BJP's slogan of "Beti Bachao" as a mere hypocrisy. 

"Such behaviour with the players of the country is shameful," the former Congress president said.

Also Read: Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar

"'Beti Bachao' is just hypocrisy. In fact, the BJP has never shied away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, while sharing a video of the players in which they are are accusing the police of beating them up.

A scuffle had allegedly broken out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday night, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters.

The wrestlers have alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel.

The wrestlers have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Wrestlers Federation of India
Wrestlers
Rahul Gandhi
Jantar Mantar
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
WFI
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Congress
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

 