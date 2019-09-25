Manipur CM: BJP Govt will complete term, win next poll

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 25 2019, 10:43am ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2019, 11:27am ist
Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has exuded confidence that the BJP-led government in the state will complete its term and win the next Assembly elections.

Singh was speaking at a programme held at a party office here on Tuesday to felicitate five Congress councillors who joined the BJP.

"Congress leaders had predicted that our government would not last even for a year but now, we have completed two-and-half years of our term. We will complete this term and win the next elections," he said.

Singh said the annual state revenue has doubled to Rs 1,000 crore while Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate has touched eight per cent under the BJP-led rule.

He said the annual revenue was Rs 497 crore while the GSDP growth rate was 3.77 per cent when his party came to power in the state in 2017. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress
BJP
N Biren Singh
Manipur
Comments (+)
 