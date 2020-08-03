Marginalized Hurriyat terms August 5 a 'sordid chapter' in saga of Jammu and Kashmir

Two days ahead of first anniversary of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday termed 5 August 2019 decision of the Center “as the most sordid chapter in the saga of J&K.”

In a rare statement, a spokesperson of the marginalized Hurriyat alleged that in the last one year “anti-J&K” and “anti-majority community” laws and ordinances were being thrust on the people as reminders of aggression. “Even observance of religious occasions is barred,” he said.

The spokesperson said the unilateral decision on August 5 last year “was taken to change the demographic and physical character of J&K and undermine its disputed nature acknowledged by the world.

"(But) it will not change the reality of the Kashmir issue nor the need to resolve it peacefully. The decision has only increased the resentment in almost all regions of J&K manifold and people of Kashmir have and will continue to protest it despite the severest crackdown being foisted on them,” he added.

The Hurriyat said that it always advocated for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the will and aspirations of all the people of J&K and stands firm and committed to that stand.

“Both India and Pakistan must resume dialogue at the earliest to seek a permanent and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the people of J&K. People of J&K are the main stakeholders as they are the ones bearing the brunt of the conflict for the past 73 years and living in hellish conditions,” the spokesperson added.

For the last one year, both factions of Hurriyat have chosen to remain silent fearing arrest of their leaders under terror charges. Since last August, most of the statements from separatists have stopped.

Hardline Hurriyat which was earlier led by Syed Ali Geelani issued a few statements purportedly from Pakistan. Banned JKLF issued one statement in February asking people to observe strike on the death anniversaries of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat, who were hanged in Tihar Jail in 2013 and 1984 respectively.

Earlier, these separatist organisations would issue statements almost daily in which they would bash the government of India and its policies in Kashmir. The statements would get prominent space in local newspapers. However, post abrogation of Article 370, local media has almost not carried any news related to the separatists.