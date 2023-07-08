Shinde, UBT faction MLAs get notice on disqualification

MLAs from Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Uddhav's faction get notice seeking reply on disqualification

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 08 2023, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 11:26 ist
Maharashtra AssemblySpeaker Rahul Narwekar. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, a notice seeking reply on disqualification was issued to 40 MLAs of the Shinde-led Sena, and 14 from Uddhav's faction, the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (UBT)

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet

Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet

Finding Dakhni food

Finding Dakhni food

Man enters Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Man enters Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

 