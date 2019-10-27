Modi congratulates Khattar, Dushyant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala on being sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Haryana respectively.
Chautala's Jananayak Janta Party supported the BJP to form the government in the state after the saffron party fell short of the majority mark.
"Congratulations to @mlkhattar Ji and @Dchautala on taking oath as CM and Deputy CM of Haryana. Best wishes to them as they work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Haryana," Modi tweeted.
Congratulations to @mlkhattar Ji and @Dchautala on taking oath as CM and Deputy CM of Haryana.
Best wishes to them as they work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Haryana.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here