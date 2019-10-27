Modi congratulates Khattar, Dushyant

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 27 2019, 17:09pm ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2019, 17:41pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala on being sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Haryana respectively.

Chautala's Jananayak Janta Party supported the BJP to form the government in the state after the saffron party fell short of the majority mark.

"Congratulations to @mlkhattar Ji and @Dchautala on taking oath as CM and Deputy CM of Haryana. Best wishes to them as they work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Haryana," Modi tweeted.

