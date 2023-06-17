Modi government 'ruining' PSUs: Mallikarjun Kharge

'By snatching lakhs of government jobs, ruining PSUs..is part of which toolkit, Narendra Modi ji,' Kharge asked in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 17 2023, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 17:44 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the Modi government of "ruining" PSUs and snatching lakhs of government jobs, alleging that the 'Make in India' initiative is only a propaganda to enhance the image of the central government.

"By snatching lakhs of government jobs, ruining PSUs..is part of which toolkit, Narendra Modi ji," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

"The high voltage propaganda of 'Make in India' was only to enhance the image, what did the country get from it," he also asked.

The Congress chief said the Modi government does not believe that the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are an important part of the country's economy.

"Why did the Modi government snatch 3.84 lakh jobs from only seven PSUs? Why did the jobs of women decrease by 42 per cent in the central government? Why contract and casual government jobs increased by 88 per cent," he also asked.

Kharge also shared a 1.5-minute video giving details of the loss of jobs in several public sector undertakings from 2013 to 2022.

