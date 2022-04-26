More than me Congress needs leadership, collective will to fix deep rooted problems: Prashant Kishor

After declining the Congress's offer to join the party, political strategist Prashant Kishor said that "more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems".

"I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," he said in a tweet.

Also read — Prashant Kishor turns down offer to join Congress

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had invited poll strategist Prashant Kishor to join the party and be a part of its 'Empowered Action Group-2024' to evolve a strategy for the general elections.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Tuesday that the party appreciates his efforts and suggestions.

Kishor was keen to join the Congress and had desired to do so without any expectations. He had also made a presentation to the party on which its top leaders deliberated upon during the last week. "Following a presentation and discussions with Prashant Kishor, the Congress president constituted the Empowered Action Group-2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestions given to the party," Surjewala said on Twitter.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: