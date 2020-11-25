Most trusted leader of Congress; great friend of mine: Manmohan Singh on Ahmed Patel

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday, saying his passing is an "irreparable loss" to the party.
Patel, who served as the party's back-room strategist for years, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to Covid-19.
Ahmed Patel: The Congress troubleshooter, master strategist
Singh said he was saddened to hear the shocking news of the untimely death of Patel.
"Ahmed Patel ji was one of the most trusted leader of the Congress Party and a great friend of mine. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the Congress Party. My heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family," he said in a statement.
Read: 'Lost an irreplaceable comrade': Sonia Gandhi condoles Ahmed Patel's demise
Patel was an eight-time parliamentarian -- five times in the Rajya Sabha, three times in the Lok Sabha. His last Rajya Sabha election was contested keenly.
He was the Congress treasurer, a post he has held thrice.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT
Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding
DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers
'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'
Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement
The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes