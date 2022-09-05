Nitish, Rahul meeting goes on for nearly an hour

Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi meeting goes on for nearly an hour

During his two-day Delhi visit, Nitish Kumar plans to meet various opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 05 2022, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 21:58 ist

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who reached the national capital on Monday to confer with opposition leaders on taking on the BJP together, had a nearly one-hour-long meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Nitish Kumar reached Gandhi's residence at 6.10 p.m. and only left at 7.08 p.m.

Prior to reaching New Delhi, Nitish Kumar called on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at the official residence of his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna. She was also present in their meeting, along with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

During his two-day Delhi visit, Nitish Kumar plans to meet various opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is also scheduled to call on the President and the Vice President.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Nitish Kumar
Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi
Delhi

What's Brewing

Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge

Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

 