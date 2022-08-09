Nitish resigns as CM after breaking alliance with BJP

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM after breaking alliance with BJP

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 09 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 16:13 ist

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar on Tuesday after breaking alliance with the BJP.

Kumar is expected tp stake claim to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition.

More to follow...

Nitish Kumar
Bihar
JD(U)
Indian Politics

