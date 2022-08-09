Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM after breaking alliance with BJP

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar on Tuesday after breaking alliance with the BJP.
Kumar is expected tp stake claim to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions
Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream
Needless alarm over Pelosi’s trip
Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies
Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties
The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese
Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is