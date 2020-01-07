No BJP worker can incite violence: Nityanand Rai

Days after masked men went on a rampage in JNU, Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said no worker or leader of the BJP can incite violence and alleged that the Congress and the AAP were behind the attack.

More than 35 students were injured on Sunday when a masked mob attacked students and professors besides vandalising property.

The JNUSU has accused the RSS-affiliated ABVP volunteers of attacking the students. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has alleged that Left activists were involved in the attack.

"Bharatiya Janata Party believes in law and order. No worker or leader of BJP can think of such a thing or incite anyone. This is the work of the Communists, the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal.

"The violence in JNU is only part of a conspiracy by opposition parties. I would like to tell them that the students are the future of our country and therefore I will urge Congress leaders and the likes of Arvind Kejriwal (of AAP) to not mislead the students," Rai, who is the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, told reporters.

He along with senior BJP leader Vijay Goel took out a peace march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The march started from Baratooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar area and culminated at the Jama Masjid.