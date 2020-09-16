No govt data on deaths, injuries amid Covid-19 lockdown

No central data on death, injury to people during Covid-19 lockdown: Centre in Rajya Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 16 2020, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 14:09 ist
G Kishan Reddy. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Wednesday said it has no data on death or injury caused to people in enforcing the countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy's written reply in Rajya Sabha came in response to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's question in this regard.

"Data pertaining to complaints and cases registered, First Information Report (FIR) regarding harassment, injury, death of individuals in enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown across the country is not maintained centrally," Reddy said.

The minister also said police and public order are State subjects as per 7th schedule of the Constitution of India.

Hence, the actions are taken by the respective State governments, he said.

Kharge had asked whether there has been any instance of excessive police measures leading to harassment, injury, death of individuals in enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown across the country and if so, the details. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajya Sabha
G Kishan Reddy
Data
COVID-19
Lockdown
Congress

What's Brewing

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

 