'Nothing will happen': Shah hits back at Oppn for boycotting Parliament building inauguration

Hitting back at the Congress and several other Opposition parties for their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stated that the same denoted "their negative attitude" towards the development of the nation.

Shah further said that nothing will happen with the boycott as the people's verdict is with BJP and PM Modi.

"Today I want to present some facts before the nation. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Chattisgarh Chief Minister had inaugurated the building of the Chattisgarh Assembly. Hemant Soren had inaugurated the Jharkhand Assembly building and the Governor was not invited for the same. Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and the Chief Ministers of Manipur and Tamil Nandu had unveiled the new Assembly buildings. When you do, everything is fine, when BJP and Narendra Modiji want to do so, you decide to boycott," Shah said at a function in Guwahati, where he disbursed appointment letters to 44,703 candidates, who got government jobs in Assam.

The Home Minister said by deciding to boycott the Parliament building unveiling function on Sunday, Congress and other Opposition parties were showing disrespect to the verdict of 130 crore people of the country, who elected Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. "People elected Modiji twice as the Prime Minister with a massive mandate. But they don't allow the Prime Minister to speak inside the Parliament. People's verdict does not depend on Congress' will. Nothing will happen with your boycott because the people are with BJP and Modiji," Shah said.

"What you are doing, 130 people are watching very closely. Congress already lost the status of the principal opposition party and in the next elections, the people will again elect BJP and Modiji with more than 300 seats. Your negative attitude can do no good to the nation," he said.

Shah's statement comes a day after Congress and 20 other Opposition parties announced a boycott of the programme saying PM Modi choosing to do so himself instead of President Droupadi Murmu is a "direct assault on democracy" and against the "spirit of the Constitution."