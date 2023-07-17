NSUI holds protest against Dalit girl's gang-rape in Rajasthan, allege accused linked to ABVP

NSUI activists on Monday held protests against the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit girl in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district and demanded the death penalty for the accused.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI), the Congress' student wing, accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of being linked with the accused. The ABVP, however, rejected the allegations.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Minor girl raped by three college students in Jodhpur in front of boyfriend, accused arrested

NSUI activists held protests at the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur and outside the old campus of JNV University in Jodhpur.

"The incident is highly shameful and condemnable. Those involved in the crime should be given the death penalty," said NSUI leader Ramesh Bhati in Jaipur.

"ABVP workers have polluted education institutions. The BJP talks about beti bacho beti padhao, and a few days ago, the ABVP took out a rally on women safety. Now the involvement of ABVP workers in gang-rape in university campus in Jodhpur came to light," another NSUI leader said.

A 17-year-old Dalit girl, who had eloped with her boyfriend, was allegedly gang-raped by three accused in front of the boyfriend on the hockey ground of old JNV university campus in Jodhpur on Sunday. The accused were arrested hours after the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jodhpur East) Amrita Duhan said the accused were on Sunday canvassing for a student leader who is seeking a ticket from the ABVP for student union elections.

The ABVP has said the accused did not have any links with it.