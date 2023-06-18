'One more 'Mann Ki Baat' but...,' Cong's dig at Modi

One more 'Mann Ki Baat' but 'Maun on Manipur': Cong's dig at PM

Ten opposition parties of Manipur led by the Congress on Saturday had questioned the 'silence' of Prime Minister Modi on the continued violence.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 18 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 15:08 ist
Congress's Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, saying one more 'Mann Ki Baat' but 'Maun' (silence) on Manipur.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "So one more Mann ki Baat but Maun on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India's great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur."

Read | Can't forget day when Emergency was imposed: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

"Still no appeal for peace from him. There is a non-auditable PM-CARES Fund but does the PM even care for Manipur is the real question," Ramesh said on Twitter.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast Sunday, PM Modi said no one has any control over natural calamities, but the strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years, is becoming an example today.

Ten opposition parties of Manipur led by the Congress on Saturday had questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Modi on the continued violence in the northeastern state, while urging him to meet them and make an appeal for peace.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Congress
Narendra Modi
Jairam Ramesh
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

 