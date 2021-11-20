Only under BJP laws are made and unmade without prior Cabinet approval: Chidambaram

BJP makes, unmakes laws sans Cabinet nod: Chidambaram

  • Nov 20 2021, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 11:11 ist
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement to repeal the farm laws without holding a Cabinet meeting and alleged that it is only under the BJP that laws are made and unmade without prior Cabinet approval.

The Congress leader's attack came a day after Modi in an address to the nation announced the repeal of the three agri laws that had triggered a year of protests by farmers.

"Home Minister hailed the PM's announcement as showing 'remarkable statesmanship'. BJP President said that PM has 'immense care for farmers'. Defence Minister said that PM had taken the decision considering the 'welfare of the farmers'. Where were these worthy leaders and their wise advice in the last 15 months?" Chidambaram said on Twitter.

“Did you notice that the PM made the announcement without holding a Cabinet meeting,” the former Union minister asked.

"It is only under the BJP that laws are made and unmade without prior Cabinet approval," he went on to allege.

Hundreds of farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since last November with a demand for repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, and forging of a new law that guarantees MSP for crops.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed the legislations would leave them at the mercy of corporates. 

