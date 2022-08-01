Oppn discuss strategy to counter SC order on Enforcement Directorate

Opposition parties are discussing among themselves a strategy, including the possibility of filing a joint review petition, to legally counter the recent Supreme Court judgement upholding the provisions giving the Enforcement Directorate sweeping powers while investigating money laundering cases.

The parties are likely to issue a joint statement on Tuesday after a discussion of Parliamentary party leaders.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Monday that the parties were discussing on how to proceed on the judgement, which his party wanted to be reviewed.

“How this issue needs to be taken up is being discussed. The joint statement will give a roadmap. Definitely this judgement needs to be reviewed and that is the CPI(M) position,” he told a press conference here.

He said the judgement has given “lethal” powers to the Enforcement Directorate, as all contested amendments were upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the ED's powers relating to arrest, attachment of property, search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), bringing huge relief to the agency that is being accused by the Opposition of abusing its authority to target the government's political adversaries.

Senior Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said last week that the judgement gives "unbridled powers" to investigating agencies promising "devastating consequences" for democracy.