Oppn meets over breakfast to decide strategy on Pegasus

Opposition leaders attend breakfast meet called by Rahul Gandhi to chalk out joint strategy on Pegasus issue

Trinamool Congress, which had skipped the last meeting of Opposition leaders by Gandhi, was also present at today's breakfast meet

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 03 2021, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 10:51 ist

In a bid to present a united face on the Pegasus spyware issue, leaders of several opposition parties attended a breakfast meeting hosted by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club here on Tuesday.

Apart from around 100 MPs of the Congress, leaders of several opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPI-M, CPI, RJD and Samajwadi Party attended the meeting.

Leaders of JMM, JKNC besides IUML, RSP, KCM and RSP were also present at the meeting.

Trinamool Congress, which had skipped the last meeting of Opposition leaders by Gandhi, was also present at today's breakfast meet.

Besides Gandhi, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh were present at the meeting. 

The meeting comes amid continued standoff between the opposition and the government over the Pegasus snooping issue with the opposition demanding a discussion in Parliament and a Supreme Court monitored probe in the matter.

The government is, however, saying that this is a non-issue and does not want it to be discussed in Parliament. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Politics
India News
Rahul Gandhi
Opposition
Parliament
AAP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things

Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

 