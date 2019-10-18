'Owaisi so communal that he has forgotten forefathers'

Veer Savarkar grandson, Ranjeet Savarkar on Thursday slammed Asaduddin Owaisi and said that he is such a communal man that he has forgotten his forefathers.

“Owaisi is such a communal man that he has forgotten his forefathers. I advise him to follow Savarkar's beliefs that keep religion in your house, when you are out in public, you are not a Hindu or a Muslim but an Indian. Savarkar expected everyone to enter Parliament by keeping caste, religion, sex etc outside. You won’t find a more secular man than Savarkar,” said Grandson of Veer Savarkar.



While speaking to ANI, about the contribution of Veer Savarkar towards nation his grandson Ranjeet Savarkar said that Indira Gandhi honoured Veer Savarkar as she was a follower of him.

“Indira Gandhi honoured Veer Savarkar, I strongly feel she was his follower because she brought Pakistan to its knees, strengthened Army and foreign relations, she also did nuclear tests. All this is against Nehru and Gandhi's philosophy,” said Ranjeet Savarkar.