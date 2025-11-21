Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Drunken man plunges into Silk Board Canal, flees after dramatic rescue

The swift intervention of police personnel and construction workers, who were engaged in nearby bridge work, proved crucial in saving the man’s life.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 08:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 08:15 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSilk Board

Follow us on :

Follow Us