<p>Bengaluru: A dramatic rescue unfolded near the Silk Board junction, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on Friday morning after a 35-year-old Nepali national plunged into a storm water canal. </p><p>The man, identified by police as Ram Bahadur, was reportedly in a drunken state when he fell into the deep canal around 10 am.</p><p>The swift intervention of police personnel and construction workers, who were engaged in nearby bridge work, proved crucial in saving the man’s life. With the help of the workers’ machinery, the rescue team utilised a crane to lift Ram Bahadur from the murky drain.</p>.Bengaluru ATM cash van robbery: How robbers planned, executed the heist and investigation so far.<p>However, the incident took an unexpected turn immediately after the rescue. Police confirmed that as they prepared to shift Ram Bahadur to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up, he promptly left the scene.</p><p>“He immediately walked away from the spot after he realised he would be taken to the hospital,” a police officer said.</p>