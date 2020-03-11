Parliament Live: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asks to discourage all public gatherings COVID-19

Despite being such a big task, activities are being coordinated at 51 laboratories across the country and collection centres at 56 location, says health Minister Harsh Vardhan. An excessive state of alarm on the coronavirus will only be detrimental to those affected, said External Affairs minister S Jaishankar. “Where communities are understandably anxious, we should reassure them and encourage the observants of globally recognised precautions and procedures,” he says. Stay tuned for more updates.