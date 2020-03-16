Parliament Live: Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill, 2020

MPs discuss coronavirus in both upper and lower house of Parliament on Monday. Opposition slams government over unemployment in Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi to ask a question on wilful defaulters and measures taken to recover loans advanced to them in Lok Sabha. Stay tuned for more updates.
Lok Sabha passes the Appropriation Bill, 2020
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to ask a question on wilful defaulters and measures taken to recover loans advanced to them in Lok Sabha today. (ANI)
Opposition in Lok Sabha raises question over unemployment.
Enact law to prevent population explosion: MP demands in RS
BJP's Harnath Singh Yadav made the demand through a Zero Hour mention, saying population explosion was putting an enormous burden on resources and environment.
During the current Budget session,Parliamentshould enact a stringent law barring anyone violating the two-child norm from contesting any village panchayat, assembly orparliamentelection.
Parliament approves Vivad Se Vishwas Bill
Parliamenton Friday approved a bill that will provide an opportunity for taxpayers to settle their tax disputes by paying just due taxes with a complete waiver of interest and penalty by March 31.
PTI
No question of curtailing Budget Session: Pralhad Joshi
Amid reports of shortening the ongoing Budget Session ofParliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said there is no question of curtailing the session.
"There is no question of curtailing the Budget Session. The session will not be curtailed," Joshi said.
The Budget Session started on January 31 and then it went on recess on February 11. It resumed on March 2 and will conclude on April 3.
PTI
Derek O Brien questions the efficacy of the government
Speak in Parliament. I do not go to any one's chamber for coffee or dhokla - MP Derek O brien
Derek O Brien brings up NRC in Rajya Sabha
The Home Minister lied in parliament- Derek O Brien
The Direct Tax Vivaad se Vishwas Bill on the table for consideration in the Rajya Sabha
Prevention is better than cure: Binoy Visvam in RS
Binoy Visvam raises the issue of black marketeering of masks, essentials in the country.Urges that government should provide free masks to everyone
Lok Sabha: Smriti Irani answers questions about health conditions among women and children
Parliament schedule for March 13
Lok Sabha
Bill for Consideration and Passing: Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Discussion and Voting on Demands for Grants
Rajya Sabha
Bill for consideration and return: Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020
Rajya Sabha polls: Blood is thicker than sweat in Bihar
The suspense over who all will be the Rajya Sabha candidates for the five seats in Bihar and two in Jharkhand is finally over.
PM Narendra Modi's slogan, HM Amit Shah's image have taken a beating: AIADMK on Delhi riots
Allies and friends had tough words for BJP during the discussion on Delhi riots in Rajya Sabha on Thursday with AIADMK saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of inclusiveness and Home Minister Amit Shah's image as a “strong administrator” have "taken a beating".
Perpetrators of Delhi riots will be punished irrespective of caste, religion, political affiliations: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that those responsible for the recent riots in Delhi will be brought to book irrespective of their caste, religion and political affiliations.
Rajya Sabha adjourned
There were riots in the Congress' time, they would have tried to pacify the riots and we will also pacify the riots. But the attempt to get it on my party and ideology is reprehensible when the reality is that 76% of people have died in riots under the Congress regime: Amit Shah
Instigating riots not our nature; our nature is to stem them. says Amit Shah
Transfer of judge should not be politicised: Shah
The government only issues the order of transfer. Recommendations are made by Collegium. So, this should not be linked to any particular case. It was a routine transfer. The consent of the judge is on record: Amit Shah
76 per cent have died in riots during Congress' regime: Shah
Anti-CAA protests turned into communal riots: Shah
I say with clarity that no document will be sought in NPR: Amit Shah
I say with clarity that no document will be sought in NPR. There is no need to give the information that you do not have. Nobody in this country needs to be afraid of the NPR process: Amit Shah
CAA by itself doesn't snatch anybody's citizenship: Kapil Sibal
I reiterate to my Muslim brothers and sisters that false propaganda is being spread on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This Act is not to take anyone's citizenship but to give citizenship: Amit Shah
No suggestion of calling military made in all-party meeting on Feb 25; riots ended on evening of Feb 25: Shah
CAA is not law that takes away citizenships of the people, it is a law to give citizenship to people: Shah
50 serious cases of murder, attacks on religious places, hospitals, and educational institutions being handed over to 3 SITs, Amit Shah claims
Moe than 40 special teams set up to catch the rioters: Shah
All the details of those who have been identified have been available to us. More than 40 special teams have been set up to nab those who are working to arrest day and night, says Shah.
Begged all religious leaders to influence their sect to avoid riots: Shah
From the morning of 25th February, a meeting of peace committees was started in every police station in Delhi. By February 26, by convening a meeting of 321 Aman Committees, we had begged the religious leaders of all sects to exercise their influence to avoid riots: Shah
Out of many incidents in Delhi, there has been an incident of private arms plying. 49 such cases have been registered and 52 persons have been arrested. About 150 weapons have been seized of the weapons used in the riots: Shah
1,900 faces recognised by Facial Recognition software inciting violence: Shah
Over 1,900 faces have been recognised by Facial Recognition software inciting violence. These people were spreading arson and breaking infrastructure. They will be dealt with sternly: Shah.
Only driving license and voter ID card is being used for face identification: Shah
Only driving license and voter ID card is being used for face identification (of the culprits involved in Delhi violence). Aadhar data is not being used for it, as wrongly reported by some sections of media, says Amit Shah.
700 FIR have been lodged so far after the riots: Shah
People behind Delhi riots will be prosecuted, punished: Shah
The perpetrators of the riots will not be spared regardless of their caste, religion or political affiliations. They will be prosecuted and punished through a transparent and scientific investigation so that they feel the fear of law for a long time, Amit Shah assures.
The culprits, they may be of any religion, caste or party, they will not be spared. They will be brought before the law: Amit Shah
Government is doing surgical strike on its own people, accuses Kapil Sibal
Why was the PM silent for 70 hours? asks Kapil Sibal
People were helping those indulging in violence: Kapil Sibal
It is clear that police were helping those who were indulging in violence and its result was the death of innocent people, who had nothing to do with the riots, says Kapil Sibal
Rajya Sabha discusses Delhi riots
Lok Sabha discusses the Demand for Grants under The Ministry of Railways 2020-21
MK Raghavan says revenues from the railways havebeen a major failure of the BJP government
Health Minister briefs the House on COVID-19 measures
Health Minister Harsh Vardhansays we have managed to bring back several people, including those from Wuhan with all scientific protocols in place. It is our responsibility to bring back our people from abroad, there have been no lapses in screening
We have ensured stringent screenings at all international airports: EAM
We have kept in abeyance certain categories of visas from certain countries: S Jaishankar
We will continue to track welfare of all Indians stranded in Iran
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: as per available information there are about 6000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran, including 1100 pilgrims mainly from Ladakh, J&K and Maharashtra, nearly 300 students primarily from J&Kabout a 1000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Gujarat and others who are on longer-term stay visas in Iran for pursuing their livelihood.
Owaisi asks for US to be added to list of countries to avoid
US should also be added to the list of countries to avoid as the cases of virus there are increasing. Urge the House to bring back those on religious pilgrimage: Owaisi
The state has taken stringent measures- S Jaishankar
Few countries have taken the measures for quarantine the way India has.Govt committed to welfare of Indians in any part of the world: EAM
Indians should avoid all non essential travel- Foreign Minister
More stringent travel and visa measures in place after looking at the global condition on the virus- S Jaishankar
The Foreign Minister speaks on coronavirus
S Jaishankar assures the House that measures for the return Indians in Iran, Iraq after appropriate testing are in place
Yes banks will happen again: Binoy Visvam
IBC is hollow; high time to think about nationalisation of banks: Minister Binoy Visvam (CPI) from Kerala in RS
Parliament schedule for March 12
LOK SABHA
Bills to be introduced -The Major Port Authorities Bill,2020.
Bills for consideration and passing -The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
RAJYA SABHA
Short duration discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi.
Bills for consideration and passing :
The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019
The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019
The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019
Police will find those behind inciting violence: Amit Shah
Around 60 social media accounts were created on 22md Feb and were closed down on 26th Feb. Police will find those behind them. Social media was used to incite hate: Amit Shah
We had passed the CAA by voting in a democratic manner: Shah
We had passed the CAA by voting in a democratic manner. Nevertheless, people across the country were misled that it would go to the citizenship of minorities. Tell me what clause it contains to which someone's citizenship goes: Amit Shah
We have asked the people, the media, for footage of the riots and I enjoy saying that the people of Delhi have sent videos to the police thousands of times: Shah
Spread of riots on a big scale not possible without conspiracy, states Amit Shah
The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy. We have registereda case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in North East Delhi, states Amit Shah.
Ek badi party ki rally hui, "Ghar ke bahar niklo", "Yeh aar paar ki ladai hai" kaha gaya, yeh hate speech nahi lagti aapko? asks Amit Shah
We are ensuring that no action is taken against any innocent person. 49 cases of Arms Act have been registered & 153 arms have been recovered. Over 650 meeting of peace committee have taken place since February 25: Amit Shah
A lot of members raised a question as to what was the Delhi police doing? It is the responsibility of the opposition inside this House to strongly criticise and monitor the Treasury benches and the departments under it and make a mistake somewhere, raise it in the House and outside: Shah
I did not go to riot-hit areas myself as I didn't want the police to divert resources towards my security arrangements, says Shah
Wasn't present at any Trump events to control Delhi violence: Amit Shah
US Pres's program was pre-scheduled, it was in my constituency, my visit there was also pre-scheduled. The next day, when US President Donald Trump visited Delhi, I wasn't present at any event. The whole time I was sitting with Police officials. I only requested NSA to visit the area: Amit Shah
Cops ensured riots remained till 4% geographical area, says Amit Shah
The population of Delhi is 1.7 crore. The population of the area that was hit by violence is 20 lakh. Delhi Police controlled the violence. It ensured that the riots remained till 4% geographical area and 13% of the area of Delhi: Amit Shah
Delhi Police contained the rioting within 36 hours, claims Shah
Delhi police will submit report on Delhi violence in coming days: Shah
Questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in the coming days. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas: Shah
We wanted discussion on Delhi violence after Holi to avoid communal flare up during festival time: Amit Shah
There have been attempts to politicise Delhi riots: Amit Shah
I would like to place on record that after 25th February no incident of rioting took place. There have been attempts to politicise these riots, says Amit Shah.
I pay my tribute to all those who lost their lives in riots in Delhi and extend my condolences to their grieving families: Amit Shah
Delhi violence was in the making for months, says Lekhi
They talked of 1984 riots, I would like to tell them that they've forgotten that some accused are today on the position of CM. The violence (#DelhiViolence) was brought under control within 36 hrs which, if you look at hindsight, it was in the making for months: Lekhi
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Anurag Thakur & Parvesh Verma were blamed for Delhi violence.Anurag & Verma made comments on Jan 20 & Jan 28 respectively, while the violence started on February23. Kapil Mishra was held responsible for acts of Amanatullah Khan, Sharjeel Imam & Tahir Hussain: Meenakshi Lekhi.
Some people have a history of setting things ablaze: Lekhi in Parliament
Log toot jaate hain ghar banane ko aur tum taras nahi khaate ho bastiyan jalane ko. Some people have a history of setting things ablaze. I have data which shows who was responsible whenever violence incidents took place in the country, Meenakshi Lekhi accuses Congress in Lok Sabha.
Opposition defending minority vote bank politics: Meenakshi Lekhi
The opposition isdefending minority vote bank politics and have forgotten about Sharjeel Imam and AAP MLA Amanatullah: Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha.
AAP MPs stage protest in Parliament complex over Yes Bank crisis
Aam Aadmi Party lawmakers on Wednesday staged a protest inside the Parliament complex over the ongoing Yes Bank crisis, demanding that the defaulters who are "friends" of the BJP must be held accountable.
What was Amit Shah doing when Delhi was burning? asks Adhir
Government, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, has to answer how violence continued for three days in Delhi. What was Amit Shah Ji doing when Delhi was burning? asks Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Saha.
Suspension of seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs has been revoked by Speaker Om Birla. They had been suspended on charges of gross misconduct in the House.
All-party meeting being chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underway in Parliament, over smooth functioning of the House. (ANI)
Lok Sabha also adjourned, till 12:30 pm today after opposition uproar over different issues.
Congress strategy meeting for Lok Sabha, chaired by Rahul Gandhi is underway in Parliament. (ANI)
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm after opposition uproar over Delhi violence and ban on two television channels
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the revocation of the suspension of 7 Congress MPs.
Meanwhile,Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha, over the Yes Bank crisis.
Amit Shah to reply on the discussion over Delhi violence
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reply on the discussion over Delhi violence in Lok Sabha around 5.30 pm today, subject to the functioning of the house. (ANI)
Rapid development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, protection of culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and empowerment of democracy are among the priorities of my government:President Kovind
KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over 'Centre's attempt to suppress media by imposing the 48-hour ban on two Malayalam news channels' and 'violence in Delhi'.
Further,Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad & Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to provide relief to riot-affected families in Delhi and setting up of an independent inquiry commission'.
Delhi violence to be discussed at the Lok Sabha
In the 15th day of the second Budget session, discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi to be taken up in Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha to discuss the working of Ministries.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am on 11th March, amid sloganeering by Opposition, demanding presence of the PM in the House and discussion on Delhi violence. ANI
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha: The government does want to keep any MP outside the Parliament. But, what happened yesterday, never happened in the 70 years of independent India. ANI
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha: 7 of our MPs were suspended for the entire Budget session, yesterday. We don't know on what basis was this done? This is not a minor thing; We only want a discussion on the issue of Delhi violence. - ANI
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 AM on 11th March, following uproar by the Opposition - ANI
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM as Opposition disrupts proceedings over Delhi violence and other issues - PTI
Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad & Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to provide relief to riot-affected families in Delhi & setting up of an independent inquiry commission'. ANI
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & Kodikunnil Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi Violence. ANI
7 Congress MPs suspended
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha by Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
Delhi: Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal arrived at the Parliament wearing a mask, today. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/K2gXk899m1— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020
Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha continue to protest against Delhi violence. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu says, "No slogans to be raised because this is Parliament, not a bazaar".
The universal screening for all international passengers to now be conducted, says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha.
Since the government has decided to hold a discussion on Delhi violence on March 11, we request that if the government puts a statement on the floor of the house, the discussion should be confined to it only, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan makes a statement on Coronavirus, saysIndia initiated required preparedness and action since 17th January, much before advice of the WHO. He adds that 29 cases have been reported so far.
Uproar by Opposition in Lok Sabha over the issue of Delhi violence as slogans of "We want justice" is being raised.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given notice for adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on the issue of Delhi violence.
Trinamool Congress has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the "Healing needed after deaths in Delhi”.
Congress MP Kapil Sibal has given notice in Rajya Sabha for short duration discussion over 'outcome of the recent visit of the US President to India'.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over a discussion on Delhi violence.
CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T. Siva have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the issue of Delhi violence.
Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of violence in Delhi.
08:51
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of Parliament session. Stay tuned for live updates.
Lok Sabha passes the Direct Tax 'Vivad Se Vishwas' Bill, 2020
Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava arrives at the Parliament to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
MPs from Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over Delhi Violence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Delhi violence.
Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Delhi violence.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, following continuous uproar over Delhi violence
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following uproar over Delhi violence
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi andManicka Tagore have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi Violence.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called an all-party meeting today to ensure smooth functioning in the Parliament. The meeting was called over the scuffle that took place yesterday between BJP MP Jaskaur Meena and Congress MP Ramya Haridas.
BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'the need for One Nation One Election.'
Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Chand Mishra has given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi.
Good morning readers and welcome to our coverage of Parliament Session today. Stay tuned for live updates.
Both houses adjourned again till Tuesday morning
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow following uproar over Delhi Violence. (ANI)
Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha: Those who didn't take any action even after 3000 people were killed in 1984, the same people are today creating a ruckus here. I strongly condemn this attitude. (ANI)
Uproar by opposition in RS, LS
As soon as the houses resumed session, opposition raised slogans demanding resignation of Amit Shah over Delhi violence.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over Delhi riots uproar
As Parliament reconvened for the second leg of Budget Session, Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday till 2 pm as Opposition MPs rose in protest accusing the government of inaction in controlling communal riots in Delhi.
Several Opposition MPs had given notices to suspend the business of the day to discuss the situation in the capital but it was not allowed by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, saying the first priority was to restore normalcy.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as mark of respect to a sitting member who died recently, reports PTI.
Rahul Gandhi andCongress MPs are protesting in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises against Center's handling of Delhi Riots, demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after uproar by Opposition MPs over Delhi violence.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament for the second phase of Budget Session.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises over Delhi violence.
Aam Aadmi Party MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premisesover violence in Delhi.
Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over the issue of violence in Delhi.
Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury andK Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
Budget Session of Parliament resumes: Opposition to target PM Narendra Modi on Delhi riots
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament begins on Monday with the opposition sharpening its attack on the Modi government over its handling of the Delhi riots that left 42 persons dead, even as the economy passes through a delicate phase.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the Parliament Strategy Group on Saturday and directed party leaders to question the Modi government on its response to the rising tensions in the national capital and also call for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.
KK Ragesh, CPI(M) MP has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over north-east Delhi violence.
Opposition to raise Delhi violence issue at the Parliament session today
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament begins on Monday with the opposition sharpening its attack on the Modi government over its handling of the Delhi riots that left 42 persons dead, even as the economy passes through a delicate phase.
Speaker cautions Mahua Moitra against making undue remarks
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday cautioned TMC member Mahua Moitra against making undue remarks during debates and casting aspersions on the chair's impartiality during proceedings of the House.
GST implementation blunder is in the past, govt would do well to accept valid criticism in the future: P Chidambaram
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on SC decision that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not a fundamental right: The Social Welfare Minister will soon make a statement. Please wait for him to make his statement. Congress party is politicising this sensitive matter. - ANI
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on SC judgement that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not a fundamental right: This is SC's decision. Govt of India has nothing to do with it. The Social Welfare Minister will make a statement at 2:15pm today - ANI
Heavy police deployment at Mandi House in view of anti-CAA protest call
There was a heavy police deployment in New Delhi's Mandi House area on Monday morning in view of a protest call against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Modi promised 2 crore jobs per year in 2014, but the reality is that 1 crore people have become jobless, and no jobs were offered: Manas Ranjan Bhunia
India will overcome Germany in terms of biggest economies in a year or two: Arun Singh
Gehlot to make statement on SC ruling on reservation in promotion
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot will make a statement in Lok Sabha on the recent Supreme Court ruling that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion for SC/STs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the House on Monday.
Modi government created bank accounts for 37 crore people and brought countless under insurance cover: Arun Singh
While previous governments increased MSP by Rs 50 or 100, it is the Modi government that has aimed to increase MSP 1.5 times: Arun Singh
UPA inherited 8% GDP of NDA and brought it down to 4.35%: Arun Singh
Economy on brink of collapse and needs competent doctors, but the doctors are not so competent: P Chidambaram
P Chidambaram lists out expenditure shortfalls of Modi government on various food and agriculture schemes
There is an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in the country, and no investment can come in such an atmosphere: P Chidambaram in RS
To revive demand, we have to put money in the hands of the masses, not classes: P Chidambaram in RS
Parliament Schedule for Monday, Feb 10
LOK SABHA:
-Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to make a statement on Government response to novel coronavirus outbreak in
China.
-General discussion on the Union Budget.
Bills to be introduced:
-The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill,
2020
Bills for consideration and passing:
-The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020.
RAJYA SABHA:
General discussion on Union Budget
Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha saying 'SCs & STs reservation in government services should not be diluted as it will be a disastrous blow to the backward communities of our country'.
09:30
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of this Parliament session.Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'indecent behaviour with students of Delhi's Gargi college during the college's annual festival'. Stay tuned for live updates.
Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's remark on PM Modi
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for more than an hour on Friday after it witnessed a ruckus over Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's statement during the Question Hour condemning some remarks that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made while addressing an election rally in Delhi.
Read more here
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
After Rahul Gandhi's instigation, they thought of showing the 'danda' way. This was an attempt to manhandle Dr Harsh Vardhan. This shows the frustration level of Congress and is the height of gundaism, saysParliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on scuffle in Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm amid ruckus over Union minister Harsh Vardhan's remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Did PM Modi quote 'Faking News' in Parliament to target former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah?
Good morning folks and welcome to the Parliament live blog where you will get all the updates of the happenings in Parliament. Today the talk of the town is, did PM Modi quote'Faking News' in Parliament? Headdressed the Lok Sabha in an over hour-long speech on February 6. Amidst the attacks on Congress and the Left, discussions on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the protests opposing the legislation, the PM also spoke about the abrogation of provisions of Article 370. During that speech, he attacked former J&K CM Omar Abdullah who coincidentally, was booked under PSA along with Mehbooba Mufti and two others.
Read more here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a debate, during the Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament, asked the Lok Sabha MPs to step ahead with the resolve to make India a $5 trillion economy. PM also spoke about Citizenship Act, NPR and the protests against it. He blamed the Opposition, and mainly the Congress for propagating misinformation about CAA and instigating violence. That's all for today, stay tuned for more updates.
Those who once introduced NPR are now misleading people on the same, says PM Modi
Question in NPR on language spoken by parents essential for setting up schools, says PM Modi
Biometric data was collected in NPR in 2011, says PM Modi, defending NPR in Rajya Sabha
Opposition brought NPR in 2010, did we question on it at that time?, asks PM Modi.
"NPR and census are normal Govt procedures, which have been carried out earlier also. But when votebank politics is a necessity then those who carried out NPR earlier, spread misinformation about it now," said PM Modi.
"Kerala chief minister has warned about extremist being involved in anti-citizenship law protests," said PM Modi.
"Attempt to cover undemocratic activity under garb of protests against new citizenship law," said PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.
"The BHIM App, these days, is gaining acceptance as a safe digital transaction mode. Foreign countries are getting in touch to understand more about it. 2.16 lakh crore transactions took place via phones in January 2020 via the BHIM App," saidPM Modi.
"In 2014, India had 80,000 Common Service Centres. The number has risen to 3,65,000 and is being run by rural youth and is delivering through technology. Over 12 lakh rural youth have been connected to this work. The country should be proud of this achievement," said PM Modi.
"Under the UDAAN scheme, we recently started the 250th route in India. The speed of change has been astronomical. We had 65 operational airports and today, we have over 100. We haven't just changed the govt, we have changed the approach and the way of functioning as well," said PM Modi.
"Now we have 100 operational airports," says Modi
"If GST was so simple then why Opposition did not pass it during its regime", PM Modi takes a jibe at Opposition.
Fundamentals of Indian economy strong, inherent quality to move ahead, says PM Modi (PTI)
"Plight of the Bru refugees was pitiable. Yet, the party which ruled most parts of the Northeast for decades and the party that ruled Tripura for decades did nothing about this crisis. It was our Government that had the honour of solving this major problem," said Modi (ANI)
J&K's poor got benefits of reservation after abrogation of Article 370, saidPM. He also said that it Anti-corruption bureau was set up in Jammu and KAshmir for the first time.
"Ghulam Nabi Azad ji said the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir were taken without any discussion. This is not correct. The entire nation had witnessed the detailed discussions on the subject. MPs have voted in favour of the decisions," said Narendre Modi
PM Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha adjourned after PM Modi's speech
Was Pandit Nehru communal? asks Modi
Pandit Nehru himself was in favor of protecting minorities in Pakistan, I want to ask Congress, was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he want a Hindu Rashtra?, asks PM Modi in LS.
People accused of inciting anti-Sikh riots made chief minister: PM to Cong in LS
"I'm thankful to the Congress and their ecosystem for creating a fuss around CAA. If they did not oppose it, the country would not have seen through their real face! Now the country has seen who stands for 'Dal' and who stands for 'Desh," said PM Modi.
"I want to tell to all 130 crore Indians that from this Bill (Citizenship Act), nocitizenwill be affected, including minorities" said Narendra Modi.
A year before the Constitution was framed, Nehru had written in a letter to Gopinath ji: You have to differentiate between Hindu Sarnarthiyon and Muslim Immigrants, says PM Modi.
The policy of driving out Hindus in Pakistan is almost complete, claims PM Modi.
Bhupendra Kumar Datta, one of the freedom fighters, fasted for 78 days in jail. When the Constitutional work was going on. Pm Modi said that Datta had said this in the Constitution: So far as this side of Pakistan is considered, the minorities are practically liquidated.
Because someone wanted to be the Prime Minister, they drew the border: PM Modi
People have seen who is for the party and who is for the nation: PM Modi
Those who are talking about respect for the Constitution never even implemented it in Jammu & Kashmir for so many decades. Shashi Tharoor ji you have been the son-in-law of Jammu & Kashmir, you should have shown concern: PM Modi
Kashmir's identity was buried on Jan 19, 1990: PM Modi in reference to exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir.
There are people in this House who have suffered due to political violence in West Bengal. When they start speaking, it will make things uncomfortable for many associated with the Opposition.
Those who talked about snatching the law of living from the people will have to speak the Constitution again and again. Those who have most often brought out a proposal to change the Constitution will have to talk about saving the Constitution: PM Modi
There are people in this House who have suffered due to political violence in WB: Modi
There are people in this House who have suffered due to political violence in West Bengal. When they start speaking, it will make things uncomfortable for many associated with the Opposition, says Modi
Who brought the emergency? Who crushed the judiciary? Who has brought the most amendments to the Constitution? Who invoked Article 356 the most? Those who have done the above work need to gain a thorough knowledge of our Constitution: PM Modi
Thousands of trucks were passing through traffic in Delhi. There was a resolution of the UPA government in 2009 to complete the peripheral expressway. He was confined to paper till 2014. After coming in 2014, we worked on mission mode and today the work is completed: PM Modi
Who brought 'remote control governance' through the National Advisory Council (NAC), which had a bigger role than the position of the Prime Minister and the PM's Office, says PM
Congress must say 'save constitution', they should say it more to realise their past mistakes: Modi
There have been talks of 'save constitution'. I agree Congress should say this 100 times in a day. Maybe they will realize their past mistakes. Did you forget this slogan during the emergency? When state Govts were dismissed? When cabinet resolutions were torn?: Modi
From irrigation to industry, from the road to ports and from airways to water, we have taken a number of initiatives. The country has seen and seen this in the last five years only if it is re-seated here: PM Modi
Country's politics of last 70 yrs has been such that no Congress leader can be self-sufficient: PM in LS while taking dig at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Labour reforms need to be promoted to give push to job creation: PM in LS
Will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes strong: Modi
I heard a Congress leader say yesterday that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks: Modi jokes
PM Modi calls opposition 'tubelight'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Rahul Gandhi makes an intervention in his speech in Lok Sabha: I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tube lights are like this.
We have kept the fiscal deficit in check: Modi
We have kept the fiscal deficit in check. Price rise is also under check and there is macro-economic stability. Investor confidence should increase, the country's economy should be strengthened, for this, we have also taken several steps: Modi
It is our priority to increase the income of the farmers: Modi
It is our priority to increase the income of the farmers. Input cost is low, it is our priority. The first 7 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds were procured in our country. While 100 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds were procured during our tenure: PM Modi
Under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, the farmers have paid about Rs 13,000 crore as premium. But due to losses by natural calamities, they were given about Rs 56,000 crore. Increasing the farmers' income and reducing the input cost is our primary objective: PM Modi
PM crop insurance scheme has created confidence in farmers. Under the scheme, a premium of about Rs. 13, 000 crore came from farmers. But for the loss suffered by farmers due to natural calamity, farmers received nearly 56,000 crore from this insurance scheme: Modi
Modi appeals UPA-led states to allow farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme
Driven by politics, some states are not allowing farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme. I appeal to them, please let there be no politics in farmer welfare. We all have to work together for the prosperity of farmers of India, says Modi.
Bodo pact weighed with the scaled of politics: Modi
It was said about the Bodo issue that it hasn't happened for the first time, we haven't also said it happened for the first time. There have been many attempts, some are still underway but whatever happened (earlier), happened keeping politics in mind, says Modi
Delhi standing at North East's doorsteps today: Modi
In the last 5 years in the North East, Delhi, which seemed to be far away, isstanding at their doorstep today. Whether it is electricity, it is rail, it is airport, mobile connectivity, we have tried to do all this: PM Modi
We've worked on the needs of the 21st century, says PM
We've worked on the needs of the 21st century. We've worked on electricity, rail, airports, mobile connectivity and other such facilities: PM Modi
We, instead, have tried to walk ahead with all the Indians living in the region. Ministers and leaders have regularly been there, spent time in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and have worked for the development in the region: PM Modi
How has the situation changed for the NorthEast! It has had to wait for decades. It was ignored due to the lack of its inability to define political changes. Thus, whenever decisions were taken in the past, the region remained ignored: PM Modi
Govt schemes have been implemented due to the fast pace: PM
If the pace was not fast, the houses of 11 crore people would not have toilets. The gas stove would not reach the house of 13 crore poor people. 2 crore new houses would not be built for the poor. Regularisation of 1,700 long-standing Delhi colonies would not have been completed: PM Modi
India has taken the path less traveled: PM
A sense has emerged that what is the need for this govt to work with so much urgency and eagerness! We are those people who take the path less traveled. Had we taken the path trodden by Congress, problems pending for decades wouldn't have been solved!: PM Modi
India should not wait for development anymore: PM
We want to walk a new line, devoid of the league. It's been 70 years since Independence and India should not wait for development anymore. We want to increase both the speed and scale of the work: PM Modi
The world has expectations from India, says PM
The world has expectations from India. If we don't challenge the challenges and speed up our development, the country would probably have to face problems for a long time in the future: PM Modi
People have seen our speed of work and gave us bigger mandate in 2019: Modi
If we go according to the Congress, 50 years later, the enemy property law would have to be awaited by the country. Even after 35 years, the country had to wait for the next-generation fighter aircraft. Benami property law would not come into force after 28 years: PM Modi
If we also follow you on the path of the people, perhaps even after 70 years, article 370 would not have deviatedfrom this country, in your own way, Muslim women would still be scared of the sword of triple talaq: PM Modi
With your own thinking, Ram Janmabhoomi would still remain in controversies: Modi
With your own thinking, Ram Janmabhoomi would still remainin controversies. If you had your own thinking, the Karatpur Sahib corridor would never have been created. If you had the own ways, your only way, the Indo-Bangladesh dispute would have never settled: PM Modi
Had we continued on the road followed by the previous Govts, Article 370 would not have been abrogated even after 70 years. Muslim women would continue to face the wrath of Triple Talaq: PM Modi
Not just changed the Govt, we have also changed their attitude: Modi
We were asked why were we in such a hurry to do all these tasks? What was the need to perform all the work so quickly? People haven't just changed the Govt, they've also changed their attitude: PM Modi
Questions on CAA dominate all-party meet, some Opposition MPs may wear black band during President Kovind's Address
An all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session saw NDA ally Akali Dal mincing no words in its disagreement over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and warning the Narendra Modi government against bringing legislations that "hurt" citizens, even as parties like the BJD too joining the Opposition chorus against the controversial law.
Read more here
resident has highlighted the vision for a New India: Modi
President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. President's address instills a spirit of hope and presents a roadmap for taking the country ahead in the future: Modi.
PM Modi slams Adhir Rajan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha to PM, "Yeh to abhi trailer hai" on opposition raising 'Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe' slogans.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied, "Aapke liye Mahatma Gandhi trailer ho sakte hain, humare liye Gandhi ji zindagi hain".
ANI
Narendra Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address
Around 12 noon today in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged arrest of a parent of a student at a college in Bidar, Karnataka'.
Session of Parliament will end on February 11, the announcement could have come after 8th February. Seems like BJP is worried over Delhi Elections: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM on Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces constitution of Ram Temple trust.
Congress staged walk out in Lok Sabha earlier today, demanding the release of Farooq Abdullah & other J&K leaders from detention.
"There is no proposal with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to link social media profiles of users with their Aadhaar number," saysRavi Shankar Prasad in the Lok Sabha.
Ayodhya: Ram temple trust gets Cabinet nod
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha the decision of the Union Cabinet to constitute a trust to build a temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in accordance with November 9, 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court.
Read the full report here.
Prime Minister's announcement in the Lok Sabha on construction of Ram Temple came just days before the state assembly polls is scheduled to take place in Delhiwhere the Bharatiya Janata Party posesa challenge to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.
Modi also mentioned thatthe Centrehas decided that the 67.703-acreauthorized land, which has an inside and outside courtyard, wouldbe transferred to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra.
With the MPs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party raising the party's signature "Jai Shri Ram" slogan, Prime Minister announced that the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra trust would build the temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. He also announced that the Centre had already requested the Government of Uttar Pradesh to allot five acres of land elsewhere to the Sunni Waqf Board of the state in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha the decision of the Union Cabinet to constitute a trust to build a temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in accordance with November 9, 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court.
Hello readers and welcome to our coverage of debates and discussion in the Parliament. Stay tuned for live updates.
Watch President's Address live:
I am satisfied that the positive results of the Namami Gange Mission started by the Government are also visible. Under this mission, work on projects worth 7 thousand crores has been completed and work is in progress on projects worth more than 21 thousand crores:President Kovind
The construction of Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway has greatly facilitated the residents of Delhi and NCR:President Kovind
The country has a 21st-century modern infrastructure, it remains the hope of the poor to the middle class. To fulfill this expectation of the people, more than 100 lakh crore rupees will be invested in the next five years: President Kovind
Due to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, nearly three and a half lakh crore rupees have also been returned to banks and other institutions. Business cuts will be easier in India with the reduction of corporate tax and the enactment of the law related to the Labor Code: President Kovind
So far more than 1.25 lakh gram panchayats have been connected with high-speed broadband connectivity under the BharatNet scheme. In 2014 there were 60 thousand common service centers in rural areas of the country, today their number has increased to more than 3 lakh 65 thousand: President Kovind
Today more than 121 crore people in the country have an Aadhaar card and about 60 crore people have Rupay cards. A record 2 lakh crore rupees have been transacted through UPI in December 2019: President Kovind
Following the basic principle of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", several reforms have been done by the government. After recently abolishing 58 more laws, now the number of laws abolished by the government has reached around 1500 :President Kovind