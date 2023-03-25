Perception of UP as 'gunda raj' changed under BJP rule, state registering growth in all sectors: CM Yogi

People's perception of Uttar Pradesh as a "mafia and gunda raj" has changed in the six-year rule of the BJP and the state is registering growth in all sectors under the double-engine government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.
Adityanath was speaking at an event to mark the first anniversary of his government's second term. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and the BJP's state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and others were present on the occasion.
Also Read | BJP celebrates first anniversary of Yogi govt 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh
During his address, Adityanath said the highlights of the government's achievements in the past six years are being presented by public representatives in all the state's 403 assembly constituencies.
"Today, Uttar Pradesh is known for 'mahotsava (festivals)' and not mafia," he said at a press conference.
"Unlike in the past, when officials were shuffled like a pack of cards, district magistrates are completing their full terms… and are providing benefits of the government's schemes to all sections of society," he added.
Adityanath has become the state's longest-serving chief minister in continuity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while attending an event in Varanasi on Friday, had congratulated Adityanath on this achievement.
