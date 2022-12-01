PM Modi calls for record voter turnout in Gujarat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2022, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 10:51 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the voters in Gujarat, especially those exercising their franchise for the first time, to poll in record numbers.

He tweeted the appeal as the first first phase of the assembly elections was set to start in his home state.

Also Read | No vote, no voice: 1.7 million migrants sidelined in poll-bound Gujarat

"Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers," Modi said.

Polling began at 8 am on Thursday for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch region and southern parts of the state to decide the fate of 788 candidates.

