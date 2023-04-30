PM Modi doing 'Maun ki baat' on crucial issues, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing Maun Ki Baat (silent) on crucial issues like China, Adani Group, increasing inequalities, price rise among others though the 100th episode of his radio broadcast Mann ki Baat is being celebrated with 'great fanfare', Congress said on Sunday.

The government and the BJP made huge arrangements with celebrities, diplomats, athletes and politicians joining to listen to the 100th episode at various places.

Congress tweeted from its official handle, Mann Ki Baat - 40%', in an allusion to its '40% Commission government' campaign in Karnataka, and 'Jann Ki Baat -- 0%" and cited unemployment, price rise, China, Adani, women security, promise of Rs 15 lakh and two crore jobs per year.

Ahead of the airing of the programme, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged IIM Rohtak does "some doctored study" on Mann ki Baat's impacts while its Director's academic credentials have been questioned by the Ministry of Education itself.

The IIM-Rohtak had released a survey, which was commissioned by Prasar Bharati, and claimed that 23 crore people are regular listeners of the broadcast through various means.

"Today is Feku Master Special. The 100th day of Mann ki Baat is being heralded with great fanfare. But it is Maun ki Baat on crucial issues like China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities, price rise of essential commodities, terror attacks in J&K, insults to women wrestlers, non-fulfilment of promises made to farmer organisations, corruption in so-called double-engine state governments like Karnataka, conmen with close links to BJP, etc."