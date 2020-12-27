PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the year today at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the last 'Mann Ki Baat' episode of 2020 at 11 am today. This episode will focus on the major events in 2020 including the novel coronavirus, one of the most disruptive events in recent history.

On December 18, PM Modi had sought people's views on the year and what they looked forward to in 2021, ahead of today's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast.

"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," he had tweeted.

How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800. https://t.co/5b0W9ikuHn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2020

In his last address on November 29, the prime minister had talked about the farm laws which have prompted widespread protests in India, asserting that they have opened doors of new opportunities for farmers and bestowed on them, new rights.

"The demands, which were made by farmers for years and regarding which every political party at some point of time had made promises, have been fulfilled..." he said.

In this monthly radio address, the prime minister touches on a variety of issues and also, at times, shares views of the people.

(With agency inputs)