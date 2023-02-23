India Political Updates: Delhi MCD proceedings adjourned again for an hour amid sloganeering

Five BJP workers came & suddenly started beating me: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Bhosale
Five BJP workers came & suddenly started beating me while I was on the door-to-door campaigning for MVA candidate Vitthal Nana Kate in Chinchwad Assembly constituency. I have given a written complaint: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sachin Bhosale
07:42
Bottles thrown as BJP, AAP come to blows in MCD House
Several members of the BJP and the AAP on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor.A few BJP members claimed that some of their fellow party councillors got hit with objects flung in the air, while Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that some BJP councillors tried to attack her during the proceedings to hold the election to pick the six m...
Pune, Maharashtra | Five BJP workers came & suddenly started beating me while I was on the door-to-door campaigning for MVA candidate Vitthal Nana Kate in Chinchwad Assembly constituency. I have given a written complaint: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sachin Bhosale (22.02)
Delhi: Proceedings of the MCD house adjourned again for an hour amid sloganeering in the house
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claims BJP workers attacked him
MCD standing committee polls stalled due to ruckus in House
The election to pick the six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday got stalled due to an uproar in the House, hours after the new mayor was elected.
