Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre over Covid-19 vaccine procurement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 11 2021, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 15:31 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Attacking the Centre, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said a lot could have been done, including procuring vaccines for all, with the money collected in taxes on petrol and diesel during the Covid-19 pandemic, but nothing was done.

Congress leaders and party workers on Friday held symbolic protests at petrol pumps in several parts of the city, demanding a complete rollback of fuel price hike.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "During the pandemic, Modi government collected taxes on petrol-diesel: Rs 2.74 lakh crore."

"What all could have been done with this money: Vaccines for the whole country (Rs 67,000 crore)+ oxygen plants in 718 districts+ AIIMS hospital in 29 states + Rs 6,000 as help to 25 crore poor people. But nothing was done," the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag 'BJPLootingIndia'.

