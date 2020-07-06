Priyanka Gandhi targets Uttar Pradesh govt over rise in crimes in state

Priyanka targets UP govt over rise in crimes in state

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2020, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 22:01 ist
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Monday, December 30, 2019. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state.

Instead of fixing accountability for the rise in crimes, the state government is propagating the false idea that UP is "crime-free", she claimed.

Gandhi said Uttar Pradesh accounted for one-third of all crimes against Dalits, and there had been a 21 percent rise in crimes against women in the state from 2016 to 2018.

"UP accounts for one-third of all the crimes against Dalits. Crimes against women in UP rose by 21 percent from 2016 to 2018," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

 

 

Citing graphs to compare the rise in crimes against women and Dalits in Uttar Pradesh to that of other states, Gandhi said, "These figures point towards the rising crimes and the tightening grip of crime in UP. Surprisingly, instead of fixing accountability, the UP government keeps falsely propagating that UP is 'crime-free'."

