Priyanka Gandhi targets Uttar Pradesh govt over rise in crimes in state

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state.

Instead of fixing accountability for the rise in crimes, the state government is propagating the false idea that UP is "crime-free", she claimed.

Gandhi said Uttar Pradesh accounted for one-third of all crimes against Dalits, and there had been a 21 percent rise in crimes against women in the state from 2016 to 2018.

दलितों के खिलाफ होने वाले कुल अपराध के एक तिहाई अपराध यूपी में होते हैं। यूपी में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध में साल 2016 से 2018 तक 21% की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई। ये सारे आंकड़ें यूपी में बढ़ते अपराधों और अपराध के मजबूत होते शिंकजे की तरफ इशारा कर रहे हैं।..1/2 pic.twitter.com/yD2BKMjb9T — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 6, 2020

Citing graphs to compare the rise in crimes against women and Dalits in Uttar Pradesh to that of other states, Gandhi said, "These figures point towards the rising crimes and the tightening grip of crime in UP. Surprisingly, instead of fixing accountability, the UP government keeps falsely propagating that UP is 'crime-free'."