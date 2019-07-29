Priyanka perfect choice for Congress prez: Amrinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be the perfect choice to take over as the Congress president.

He said she would get all-round support from the party’s rank and file across regions if chosen to take over the reins of the party.

The CM regretted the decision of Rahul Gandhi to step down from the top party post. “India is a young nation, and will respond to a young leader”, he reiterated, adding that Priyanka would be a perfect choice to take over the party reins but it would all depend on the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which alone is authorised to decide on the matter.

“Priyanka was ideally suited to head the party, which needed a dynamic young leader to rebuild it after the recent Lok Sabha election loss. She has the intelligence and instinct to understand and relate to the needs of the nation and has the courage to take on any challenge and fight to victory”, he said.

Amarinder had earlier also advocated for a young leader to take charge of the party at this critical juncture. With the majority of India’s population now comprising youth, only a youth leader could connect with the people and resonate their aspirations, he had said.

CM reacts on Unnao

In response to a query, while interacting with media, the CM described the events relating to the Unnao rape victim as shocking. “Are we living in jungle raj?” he asked, adding that “if we cannot protect our daughters and give them justice then we are doomed as a nation.” The law must be upheld at all costs, he asserted, urging the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the case and order a thorough probe to ensure that the victim is protected and gets justice at all costs.