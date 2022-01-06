Punjab forms high-level committee to probe PM's security lapse

Punjab government on Thursday formed a high-level committee to probe lapses during PM Narendra Modi's visit, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Modi, who landed in Punjab’s Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

The prime minister was scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur, which was cancelled after the incident.

The incident has kicked up a massive political row with BJP alleging that the ruling Congress in Punjab "tried to physically harm" the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret but asserted that there was no security lapse.

The Congress accused the BJP of enacting a petty political drama over a "so-called breach" in the prime minister's security.

(With agency inputs)

Check out the latest DH videos here: