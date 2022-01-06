PM's security lapse: Punjab forms high-level committee

Punjab forms high-level committee to probe PM's security lapse

The incident has kicked up a massive political row with BJP alleging that the ruling Congress in Punjab 'tried to physically harm' the prime minister

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 06 2022, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 11:29 ist
Modi, who landed in Punjab’s Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by some farmers. Credit: PTI File Photo

Punjab government on Thursday formed a high-level committee to probe lapses during PM Narendra Modi's visit, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Modi, who landed in Punjab’s Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

The prime minister was scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur, which was cancelled after the incident.

The incident has kicked up a massive political row with BJP alleging that the ruling Congress in Punjab "tried to physically harm" the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret but asserted that there was no security lapse.

The Congress accused the BJP of enacting a petty political drama over a "so-called breach" in the prime minister's security.

(With agency inputs)

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance as infections surge

Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance as infections surge

Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie

Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie

 